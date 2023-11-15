Microsoft investigates activation issues with Windows 7,8 keys on Windows 10, 11 upgrades

Microsoft is investigating Windows activation issues that may be linked to its recent decision to block Windows 7 and 8 keys from activating Windows 10 and 11. Upgraded Windows 10 or 11 installations using a free upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 may become deactivated if hardware components are swapped, or the BIOS version is upgraded.

A Verge reader reported experiencing the issue after upgrading some PC parts and keeping the same Windows installation. The reader could not activate Windows 10 Pro after the hardware change. Microsoft customer support told them that their license had been revoked because they had upgraded from Windows 7.

Microsoft’s changes to Windows activation are part of the company’s anti-piracy efforts. However, some users are frustrated by the changes, as they feel they are being unfairly punished for using legitimate Windows 7 or 8 keys.

Microsoft is aware of these issues and has initiated an investigation to look into them, says Bill Babonas, principal product manager of Windows. The company has stated that it is committed to working closely with affected users to resolve the problems. However, there is currently no clear timeline as to when the issue will be completely resolved.