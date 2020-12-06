Communication is very important in an enterprise setting, to make sure employees are informed and on-message.

One of the ways companies can communicate with employees is via SharePoint News.

Sharepoint News lets you quickly create eye-catching posts like announcements, people news, status updates, and more that can include graphics and rich formatting. In addition to the web experience described below, you can also create and view news from the SharePoint mobile app for iOS.

The implementation is sophisticated and includes analytics, allowing Sharepoint for example to send a branded weekly digest of only the company news you did not read on the portal. The feature even integrates with the News feature on the Edge New Tab Page.

Learn about the new features coming to News that will help you distribute, boost, and understand how news posts are consumed in your organization in Microsoft’s tutorial video below.