Microsoft Edge for iOS updated with two new features

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Edge browser in Apple App Store. This version 44.13.1 comes with two new features.

First, you can enable Tracking prevention by selecting a Basic, Balanced, or Strict amount of blocking. You can access this feature under Settings menu. Second, you now have a new option to sync your favorites, passwords and other data with the new Microsoft Edge browser on the desktop or the Microsoft Edge Legacy.

As always, this update also includes some general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Download the update from Apple App Store here.