Microsoft Copilot can now suggest the best format for your content

Microsoft today announced the rollout of “Help Me Create,” a new feature within its Microsoft 365 web app designed to enhance productivity. This innovative tool leverages Copilot’s generative AI capabilities to suggest the most suitable application and format for user-defined content ideas.

“Help Me Create” eliminates the guesswork of selecting the right app for specific content types. Users simply describe their content goal, whether it’s a research paper, presentation, marketing list, or even a fun icebreaker quiz. The AI-powered tool then recommends the optimal Microsoft 365 software and provides an initial content draft for further refinement.

In line with Microsoft’s commitment to robust data practices, “Help Me Create”, like Copilot, adheres to rigorous standards for security, compliance, and privacy.

How to Access “Help Me Create”:

Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers can access this feature immediately:

Visit the Microsoft 365 web app (https://microsoft365.com) and log in. Select “Create” from the left-hand menu, followed by the “Help Me Create” option. Input a concise description of your desired content (e.g., “Help me create a product launch email” or “Help me create a training presentation on cybersecurity”). Click “Generate” for AI-powered suggestions. You can directly edit the provided content as desired. Choose a suggested app to continue and click “Create” to launch your project.

“Help Me Create” currently supports content creation in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, OneNote, Lists, Clipchamp, Sway, Visio, Stream, Engage, PowerBI, and Whiteboard. Microsoft plans to expand compatibility to additional apps in the near future.