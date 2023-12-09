Microsoft brings comments filtering to Word for the web

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

When collaborating on a document, commenting on it and suggesting what to improve in a paragraph is essential. You can do that in Microsoft Word across platforms. But on top of that, Microsoft has now rolled out the ability to filter comments to help users get to the most relevant comments.

The ability to filter comments is now rolling out to Word for the web and its macOS client. You can get comments that @mention you, active ones, and comments that are resolved by using the new filter option. Before this, users had no other option to ignore the comments that had been resolved, even though they had addressed those issues.

The way the comments filtering feature works in Word is pretty simple. All you have to do is select the Comments button and then click Filter down arrow. Doing so will reveal all three filtering options. And you can pick any of the three based on your workflow. You can change your mind and tell Word to go back to the original state and display all comments. For that, you need to click the Reset All button.

What’s good about the comments filtering is that it’s not limited to select users, nor is it a testing phase. The feature is available to everyone using Word for the web or the macOS client. Also, if you use Microsoft Excel on your Mac, you’ll be able to filter comments to get access to the most relevant points highlighted by your co-workers more quickly.

While Microsoft hasn’t highlighted any known issues of the comments filtering capability in its official blog post, the software giant seeks users’ feedback to improve it in the future. If you’ve ideas for that, you can submit your comments and feedback by going to Help > Feedback.

