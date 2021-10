Microsoft appears to be readying a new Windows Defender Preview app for Windows 11, according to a tweet by Alumia.

The app has the code-name GibraltarApp and appears to be rebuilt using WPF and XAML. It will replace the current inbox app in Windows 11.

It is claimed to offer “simple, seamless and personalized protection” to users and is expected to roll out to Windows Insiders in the near future.

via Deskmodder