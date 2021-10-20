Microsoft has announced the dates they will discontinue support for Microsoft Teams for older versions of Android.

The dates are as follows:

Android 5 – The retirement of Android 5 will start in early March (3/1/2022) and be completed by mid-March

Android 6 – The retirement of Android 6 will start in early July (7/1/2022) and be completed by mid-July. There will be no active development and bug fixes for this OS version after that, but Microsoft will continue to provide last supported version in the play store till September 2022.

Android 7 – The retirement of Android 7 will start in early September (9/1/2022) and be completed by mid-Sept. There will be no active development and bug fixes on the build after that, but Microsoft will continue to provide last supported version in the play store till December 2022.

Microsoft says they recommend that users upgrade to newer Android builds. They will also begin encouraging users to update to the newest version of Teams if they’re running builds older than 1 year.