Microsoft admits error in Azure IoT Central deprecation message

Microsoft has acknowledged an error in a recent system message regarding the deprecation of Azure IoT Central. The message, sent on February 14th, 2024, incorrectly stated that the service would be deprecated on March 31st, 2027, and new application resources could not be created after April 1st, 2024.

Azure IoT Central is a managed application platform as a service (aPaaS) specifically designed for the Internet of Things (IoT). It simplifies the process of connecting, managing, and monitoring large numbers of IoT devices at scale.

Microsoft clarified that this information is inaccurate and the message was sent in error. The company emphasizes that they do not communicate product retirements through system messages and follow a standard notification process with a minimum three-year notice before discontinuing support for any Azure product.

Microsoft does not communicate product retirements using system messages. When we do announce Azure product retirements, we follow our standard Azure service notification process including a notification period of 3-years before discontinuing support.

This incident highlights the importance of verifying information received through system messages or any automated sources. It’s always advisable to refer to official channels and documentation for accurate product lifecycle information.

Despite the error, Microsoft reiterated their commitment to providing a comprehensive, secure, and scalable IoT platform for their customers. They acknowledged the significance of clear and timely communication regarding product lifecycles for customer planning and operations.

Microsoft also mentioned the public preview of their new service, Azure IoT Operations.

This news assures users of Azure IoT Central that the service remains active and supported. It also highlights Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enhance their IoT offerings with innovative solutions like Azure IoT Operations.

