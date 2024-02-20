Madden NFL 24, Maneater, Bluey and more coming to Xbox Game Pass
3 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Calling all gamers! Xbox Game Pass is packing your February calendar with fresh titles, returning favorites, and exciting DLC. From heartwarming family adventures to retro throwbacks and pulse-pounding action, there’s something for everyone to dive into.
New Arrivals:
- Embark on a space odyssey: Unravel the mystery of a long-lost AI god in “Return to Grace,” a visually stunning narrative adventure set in a 60s retro sci-fi world.
- Tales of Arise: As two worlds of conflict converge in Tales of Arise, two people from opposite walks of life join forces to challenge their fates and create a new future.
Coming Soon:
- Join the Heeler family fun: Play alongside Bluey and her crew in “Bluey: The Videogame,” featuring brand-new stories and iconic locations from the beloved TV show.
- Become an apex predator: Return to the unforgiving waters as a fearsome shark in “Maneater,” featuring open-world exploration, brutal survival, and monstrous evolution.
- Challenge your footballing fate: Take the field with “Madden NFL 24” (Cloud) thanks to EA Play, and score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack until March 8th.
- Explore a fantastical world: Rediscover the charm of “Indivisible,” with its captivating story, diverse cast, and intuitive yet challenging combat.
- Build your space empire: Craft spaceships, conquer planets, and explore the cosmos in “Space Engineers,” offering both creative and survival modes.
- Blast your way through the 90s: Unleash the fury of a Space Marine in “Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun,” a pixelated, retro-styled shooter packed with action and gore.
ICYMI:
- Slay demons and claim legendary loot: Diablo IV arrives on March 28th, bringing endless evil, epic dungeons, and powerful abilities to conquer.
DLC and Updates:
- Soar into the Dune universe: Take flight in the “Dune Expansion” for Microsoft Flight Simulator, featuring daring missions and exclusive content tied to the upcoming film.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:
- Relax and recharge: Get 3 free months of Calm Premium, featuring exclusive Xbox-themed soundscapes to enhance your meditation experience.
- Gear up in Apex Legends: Claim the Breakout Supercharge Pack with EA Play to customize your favorite weapons and Legends.
- Expand your Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adventures: Live the Viking life with the Drakkar Content Pack.
- Deck out your heroes in Puzzle Quest 3: Equip the Green Knight’s Gear Bundle for powerful upgrades and resources.
- Boost your PUBG survival: Stock up on items with the exclusive Survivor Pack.
Don’t Miss Out:
While new titles arrive, remember that some games are leaving on February 29th. Make sure to grab and achieve greatness in “Madden NFL 22” (Cloud) and “Soul Hackers 2” before they depart.