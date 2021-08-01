Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event is nearly here, meaning every day there are new leaks.

The latest is live pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, courtesy of 91mobiles.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 44mm and 46mm sizes, has a rotating bezel, stainless steel body, two side buttons, and silicone bands.

It will feature fitness tracking, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. It also offers GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, is 5ATM water-resistant with a Gorilla Glass DX+ screen, MIL-STD 810G durability rating and has a 247mAh battery.

Renders of the smartwatch have been leaked a few weeks ago by Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is reportedly powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chipset and features a version of Google Wear OS which is heavily skinned like Tizen, meaning previous Galaxy Watch owners should feel right at home.

The new Exynos W920 chipset is 1.25x faster and has 8.8x better graphics performance. There is also 1.5GB of RAM, up from 1 Gb on the Galaxy Watch3, which should also mean smoother performance.

It will retail for $427.73. It will be launched on the 11th of August, with shipping slated for the 27th August.