Microsoft recently opened up a new feedback portal for Microsoft Teams, and one of the first requests they responded to was to bring back Clippy as a Sticker Pack for Microsoft Teams.

The new sticker pack has more than 30 animations and is available on the Teams desktop and web clients.

Microsoft is reportedly also planning to replace the paperclip emoji with Clippy across all Microsoft 365 apps and services, meaning the iconic assistant is here to stay for some time.

If you don’t know how to use Stickers in Microsoft Teams, see a quick guide below:

via onMSFT