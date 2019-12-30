LG patents a case with flexible display ahead of CES 2020

CES 2020 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next week. The annual event sees companies from around the world share their roadmap for the year and 2020 is expected to be dominated by companies showcasing various foldable and flexible phones.

One such company could be LG as the company filed a patent for a smartphone case with a flexible display. The patent was filed with The Hague International Design System and with WIPO on 26th June 2019 and was published on 27th December 2019. The patent shows a case design that’s almost twice the size of a normal smartphone and has a flexible display on the front. The display folds in the middle which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The case also has a flap to the side which could be attached to a smartphone giving users an extra display to work on. Moreover, it being flexible, you can also wrap it around the smartphone and use it as a case for the phone.

LG does own a display division and it could be possible that the company is developing a flexible display that could act as a second screen. This would be an ingenious design as it would give users an extra screen while keeping the cost down as the essential hardware will be inside the phone and not the actual display. With CES 2020 approaching fast, we expect LG to showcase new hardware that will set the tone for the new year.

Via Letsgodigital