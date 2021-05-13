Lenovo is getting into the accessories game with a new sub-brand called Lenovo Go.

One of their first products is also much needed – a USB-C battery bank powerful enough to extend the life of your laptop.

The Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank offers only 20,000 mAh but is able to output 65W, meaning it can charge most laptops. It can power up to 3 devices at once, and Lenovo says it has enough to charge your laptop fully at least once. It weighs in at 390g, so should not add too much to your laptop bag.

“Research shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely. We know from further insights that having the right technology is critical to improving knowledge workers’ productivity and collaboration with data security and privacy, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environment,” said Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group. “These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world.”

The Lenovo Go USB-C Power Bank is going on sale in June for only $89.99.

via XDA-Dev