Asus has been wowing us for a few years now with its Zenbook series with secondary screens, and it seems Lenovo is looking to join the party with its own version, a new generation of ThinkBook Plus for 2021.

The device was leaked by Evan Blass and shows a 17-inch laptop with a secondary screen where the number pad would normally be.

The secondary screen appears to be around 8 inches and appears to work with a stylus, allowing creators to use it to sketch in Photoshop and other graphics apps.

Lenovo released a ThinkBook in 2020 which had a secondary external e-Ink screen on the lid of the device, so the company is clearly no stranger to very experimental designs.

Given the leak, we assume the company is getting ready to announce the device, though of course no specific details have leaked regarding this so far.

What do our readers think of this new design? Let us know below.