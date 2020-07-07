Today, Lenovo announced its latest mobile monitor, the ThinkVision M14t. The new display brings a sleek modern design for users to extend their screen real estate while adding touch interaction with their device. The slim and light portable monitor weighs just 698 grams and provides a 14-inch Full-HD touch-enabled display with ten-point touch functionality and 4096 pressure level active pen support. The pressure-sensitive pen enables more precise sketching and accurate navigation and an improved user experience for mobile and remote workers includes pivot support for portrait and landscape formats with the included L-shaped dongle offering a simple cable solution, and two full function USB Type-C ports for complete flexibility.

The ThinkVision M14t is a follow-up to the successful M14 model and delivers extra functionality to offer greater flexibility and user interaction by adding touch capability to non-touch laptops or extending touch in collaboration with touch-enabled laptops.

The ThinkVision M14t offers crisp and accurate visuals with 300 nit brightness capability and great viewing angles making it ideal for presentations or managing multiple content windows across two displays. The tilt function and height adjustment ensure the most comfortable viewing position and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology lets users work with minimal eye strain.

Switching the view from annotating a presentation in landscape mode to digitally signing a document or contract in portrait mode is made very simple thanks to auto-rotations sensors that do not require additional software or driver installation. Additionally, an intuitive on-screen display menu enables easy access to brightness, contrast and rotation settings.

The ThinkVision includes a compact USB-C Hub with two USB-C ports that works seamlessly not only with Lenovo ThinkPad family laptops but also with other compatible USB-C devices.

Pricing and Availability

ThinkVision M14t will be available in September, with an expected price starting at $449. Visit Lenovo for more information.

via Neowin