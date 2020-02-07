Key features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone leaked

We already know everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. Today, Samsung’s official marketing information regarding the Galaxy Z Flip got leaked.
Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:
- Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.
- Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.
- Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.
- The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.
- The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.
- Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.
- Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.
Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor
- 6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design
- 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0
- 12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera
- 10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera
- 3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts
- Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm
- Weight: 183 grams
- Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)
When you buy a Galaxy Z Flip, you will find the following in the box:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device
- Cover
- USB-C headset
- USB-C cable
- Charger
- Connector USB
