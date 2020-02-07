Key features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone leaked

We already know everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. Today, Samsung’s official marketing information regarding the Galaxy Z Flip got leaked.

Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:

Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.

The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.

The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.

Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.

Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor

6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

When you buy a Galaxy Z Flip, you will find the following in the box:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device

Cover

USB-C headset

USB-C cable

Charger

Connector USB

