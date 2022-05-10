Intel has announced the release schedule for its Arc graphics cards and much to our dismay they are getting a frustrating staggered release.

In a new blog post, Intel confirmed that the first of their Arc GPUs that you’ll be able to get your hands on will be the entry-level Arc A-Series cards, with specifically the A3 desktop card first being available via system builders and OEMs in Q2 of this year, however only in China.

Following their release via system builders and OEMs, the A3 desktop cards will also be available in China via traditional online and retail stores. According to Intel, the “proximity to board components and strong demand for entry-level discrete products makes this a natural place to start.”

Following the localized launch of their Arc A3 GPUs, Intel will begin to steadily roll out their Arc A5 and A7 desktop cards globally over the summer. Once again via OEMs and system integrators before selling the cards as just components online and in retail storefronts.

In the blog post, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, stated that “this staggered approach gives us confidence at each step that we can effectively serve our customer base.”

