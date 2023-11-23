Microsoft confirms issues when installing Narrator in Windows 11 23H2 version

Microsoft has acknowledged a known issue affecting Narrator in Windows 11, a screen reading tool that helps visually impaired users navigate the operating system.

In an update on its Windows release health page, the Redmond-based tech giant says that the issue specifically arises when installing Windows 11, version 23H2 (also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update) using physical media or disc images (ISO).

When using these installation methods, the Narrator may not start or may open in an unresponsive state, preventing visually impaired users from effectively proceeding with the installation process.

This issue only appears when installing Windows 11 version 23H2 using physical media or ISOs, and not when installing it using Windows Update on a device that is already running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Microsoft says that while Narrator is present in Windows from the start of the installation process, it may not respond when initiated using any method, such as Ctrl + Windows key + Enter keyboard shortcuts.

Microsoft is currently working on a resolution to this issue and expects to provide an update with updated media that can be used to install Windows 11, version 23H2 without encountering this problem.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is also introducing AI tech to help visually impaired users, thanks to its partnership with Be My Eyes app.

The app’s Be My AI feature employs OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 model to generate a textual description of a user-captured image into its Microsoft Disability Answer Desk, a service that handles customer support calls.