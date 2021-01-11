HP’s new Snapdragon-powered by Elite Folio can run for up to 24.5 hours

HP today announced the new HP Elite Folio device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Thanks to the Qualcomm processor, you can enjoy 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. This device measures 11.8? x 9? x 0.6? and weighs about 2.85 pounds.

Unlike other business convertibles, the HP Elite Folio features a pull-forward form factor with a flexible and a magnesium unibody design. This device also features a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

The 13.5-inch diagonal display features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel. Also, HP is including an always-ready HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle with this device.

HP Elite Folio will be available in February.

Source: HP