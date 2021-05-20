After a long delay, Twitter has restarted their verification process. Here is how you can apply for the blue tick.

First, only the following 6 categories are eligible:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Twitter says they may introduce more categories in time, such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

Secondly, your profile needs to be complete. This means you have:

a profile name

a profile image

either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Lastly you need to be following Twitter’s rules, e.g. tweet respectfully and not abusively.

Twitter users will start seeing a new verification application option directly in the Account Settings tab. This will be rolling out gradually to Twitter users, and the process will look like this:

Gallery

As can be seen, you would need to self-identify in one of the 6 categories and then prove your identity in some way.

Twitter says you can expect a decision in only a few days, but it may take a few weeks depending on demand. Users will be able to re-apply after 30 days if their application fails.

The process is rolling out slowly, so if the option to apply is not available immediately Twitter says do not panic, as it will come to all eventually.

Is twitter still verifying accounts? Yes, Twitter has restarted the process.

How do you get a verified account on twitter? You need to be in the correct notable category, follow twitter's rules and have a full profile, to apply.

How much does twitter verification cost? The process is free.