Hello Neighbor 2 announced for Xbox Series X and more for 2021

TinyBuild has revealed Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to the bestselling child-friendly survival horror game of the same name but without the big two.

Players will move away from the original game’s haphazard tower house created by the titular neighbor and investigate the open world environment of Raven Brooks.

Hello Neighbor 2 will feature expanded AI behaviours that will allow gameplay to be infinitely more dynamic than what the original game offered. The AI is said to be able to “observe player behavior, what they do, and try to use that knowledge to its own advantage in order to prevent players from figuring out the secrets lying within the house and its surroundings.”

Welcome to Raven Brooks. A place where people have been mysteriously disappearing. You play as Quinten, a local journalist investigating missing persons cases. A string of clues leads you to a creepy abandoned house — the house of the events of the original Hello Neighbor game — to discover it’s occupied by a mysterious raven-like being. Naturally, you want to sneak into this house to find out what’s going on.

Watch the trailer below: