If you are the owner of any of Samsung’s popular Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones today we have great news for you.

Samsung has released an official Samsung Galaxy Buds app for Windows 10, which allows you to manage the headphones completely from your PC.

This includes adjusting noise suppression, touch controls, and even software updates.

The app also simplifies reconnecting to your PC, but unfortunately does not pop up a connection prompt like on your phone.

The app appears to work for any PC and can be found in the Store here.

via Alumia