Google terminates over 10,000 YouTube channels linked to China

Google has released the TAG Bulletin report for Q3 2022, revealing the number of coordinated influence operation campaigns terminated on its platforms, including YouTube and Google AdSense. According to the report, it had removed over 10,000 YouTube Channels influence campaigns linked to China. It also gave a detailed report on how many other influence campaigns related to other countries the company terminated.

Aside from China, Google terminated coordinated influence operation campaigns linked to countries such as Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, the United States, North Macedonia, Iran, and Myanmar. However, China beats the other countries in the numbers game. Other than China, the numbers remain well within two digits.

China is the one trying to spread its influence across the world very aggressively that too using platforms it banned in its own territory. Although those terminated accounts are linked to China, the report does not mention their origin. It could be from inside China or outside the country. This applies to the rest of the accounts linked to other countries as well.

In the case of Russia, the terminated accounts were reportedly critical of NATO, Ukraine, and the West. This comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Google also took some help from Twitter to investigate these accounts linked to Russia. Some Russian accounts have also been terminated for sharing content in French that was supportive of Russian policy objectives in Libya. FBI helped Google in the investigation. You can read the complete TAG Bulletin report for Q3 2022 from here.

