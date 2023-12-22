Google Files will already remove the "Important" tab introduced in May '23

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google Files will remove its “Important” tab on February 15, 2024. This feature, introduced in May 2023, was designed to securely store essential documents like passports, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards.

As reported by Google News, it informs users of the tab’s discontinuation and the subsequent deletion of all files stored within it. This action will occur on February 15, 2024, prompting users to move any necessary files to another location beforehand.

Google has not released an official statement regarding removing the “Important” tab. This lack of explanation has led to speculation among users, with some expressing concern about the potential for data loss if they relied on this feature for document storage.

The funny part is that many users report never encountering the “Important” tab in their Google Files app. This could be because the rollout may have been limited within the Indian user base, contributing to confusion and uncertainty surrounding its removal.

To avoid data loss, Google Files, which is introducing a new feature called “Smart Search,” users utilizing the “Important” tab are advised to transfer their files to another secure location before February 15, 2024. I am emphasizing a date repeatedly because all your important data might get lost forever. Alternative options for storing sensitive documents may include cloud storage services or password-protected folders.