Google announces Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in new Mint color along with Circle to Search feature

Google today introduced the new Mint color variant of its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Apart from the new color, the hardware of these smartphones remains the same.

Along with the Mint color announcement, Google also revealed some new features that are coming to Pixel 8 smartphones. The popular Circle to Search feature which was introduced as part of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now coming to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on January 31st. With the Circle to Search feature, you can just long press the Pixel home button or navigation bar and circle, highlight, scribble or tap what you see on the screen to get more information from Search without leaving the app. This will change the way you search for things on your smartphone.

Google also announced that Pixel 8 Pro’s thermometer app can finally scan your body to offer an accurate temperature measurement. You can also easily save your temperature results to your Fitbit profile if required.

Using the new Magic Compose feature on Pixel 6 and newer, you can rewrite a drafted message in different styles like concise, professional or Shakespearen. This rewrite feature runs on-device on Pixel 8 Pro, thanks to Gemini Nano.

The new Photomoji feature on Google Messages allows you to transform your photos into reactions. You can just select the photo, review the object you’d like to react with and hit send. You can also reuse the objects later on.

Finally, the Quick Share feature allows you to share pictures, files and text quickly from your Pixel to billions of compatible devices across the Android, ChromeOS and Windows ecosystems.