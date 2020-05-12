Google has finally added a dark mode setting to the Gmail app on iOS.

It is one of the few Google apps on iOS with a dark mode, with the Google Photos app being the most recent to add it.

Now Google has extended the feature to the Gmail iOS app.

Gallery

In the Settings of the app users are now able to select light theme, dark theme or system default, which would switch the app themes to whatever setting the OS is using at the time.

The feature should be rolling out now, so if you have been using a 3rd party Gmail app just for dark mode, now may be a good time to see if your Gmail app has been updated yet.

Source: Techyorker