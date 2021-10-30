To celebrate the arrival of Autumn you can download a set of free Windows 10 themes to the Microsoft Store.

Titled Pumpkin Season, the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

It’s pumpkin time. They glow, they grin, and usher in the fun. Get 13 festive autumn images in this free Windows theme set.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

Find the collection in the Microsoft Store here.

Via HTNovo