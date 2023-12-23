Frustrated by Apple, Beeper decides to sell jail-broken iPhones

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Talk about guts. Beeper Mini has encountered challenges recently as Apple took steps to limit its iMessage functionality. Despite these obstacles, Beeper Mini has released new options to enable reliable iMessage communication for Android users, albeit with additional requirements.

But first, here are some new solutions for Beeper users:

Beeper Cloud (Mac Version): Users with a Mac can update Beeper Desktop and utilize the “Reconnect” feature to re-establish their iMessage connection using a unique personal registration code.

Users with a Mac can update Beeper Desktop and utilize the “Reconnect” feature to re-establish their iMessage connection using a unique personal registration code. Beeper Cloud (Without Mac): Users lacking a Mac can request an iMessage registration code from a friend using Beeper Cloud on their Mac. This code can then be entered into the latest Beeper Desktop app, allowing iMessage access.

Users lacking a Mac can request an iMessage registration code from a friend using Beeper Cloud on their Mac. This code can then be entered into the latest Beeper Desktop app, allowing iMessage access. Beeper Mini (Advanced): Older iPhone users can jail-break their devices and follow Beeper’s instructions to generate iMessage registration codes. This will allow them to register their phone numbers within the updated Beeper Mini app. However, the iPhone must remain connected to power, online and at home, for this method to function.

And finally, Beeper is partnering with a service to offer pre-jailbroken iPhones specifically for Beeper Mini users. This option will be available in the new year, depending on demand. So if it is a big hassle for you to jail-break your iPhone, don’t want to risk it, or don’t have an old spare iPhone, this deal might be handy.

All of this sounds okay to a certain degree, but one question for all of us: Do I have to leave my Mac or iPhone on 24/7? To this, Beeper has answered:

No, but periodically (once a week/month), iMessage will re-request registration data, and your Mac or iPhone will need to be online for that. We’ll be updating the system soon to give you a warning when you need the Mac to be awake.

And Beeper is going all in for it, it has committed to transparency by open-sourcing its iMessage bridge, Mac app, and iPhone app. This allows users to examine the code and, if desired, self-host the service. Beeper has also clarified that iMessage registration data is solely used for verification purposes and does not grant access to user accounts or messages.

This is definitely an unusual case. You can read more about it here.