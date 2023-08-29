Don’t miss your chance to earn your free Foundational C# Certification from Microsoft today

Calling all C# developers! Microsoft and non-profit org freeCodeCamp have announced the launch of a new global, free Foundational C# Certification.

The certification is designed to help developers of all levels learn the fundamentals of C#, a popular programming language used to create a wide variety of applications, and you can display it on your LinkedIn profile.

The certification includes a 35-hour training course on Microsoft Learn, as well as an 80-question exam hosted on freeCodeCamp. The course covers topics such as variables, data types, control structures, and object-oriented programming.

“Our Foundational C# Certification provides just that — a testament to the time and effort you’ve invested in mastering this versatile language. While no certification can guarantee a job, adding this to your portfolio demonstrates your commitment to continuous growth and your proficiency in C#,” says the project’s spokesperson Katie Savage in the announcement’s post.

The good thing is, in addition to the certification, Microsoft and freeCodeCamp are also hosting a C# Challenge. The challenge is a gamified learning experience that allows you to track your progress and compare your skills with other developers around the world.

The Foundational C# Certification is available now on the freeCodeCamp website and you can register for the certification here.