For as low as $249, you can use Microsoft Office on a Meta Quest headset

Not too long after launching the Xbox Game Pass on Quest, Microsoft took no time to roll out the basic Office suite for free on the Meta Quest Store.

Folks over at Android Central tried Office apps on Meta Quest 3, and honestly, it looks straight out of sci-fi movies. You can even use any Meta Quest headset: Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro.

The report says that Microsoft shrinks the size of these apps to an impressive estimation of 1.3 MB each. Once you log into your Microsoft account, you can download Excel, Word, and PowerPoint on the store without charge.

These apps can also be run side-by-side, as the demonstration shows.

Microsoft has been longing to team up with Meta to bring its products to the Quest headsets. Last year, the Redmond-based tech giant even announced that devices like Quest 2 and Quest Pro would be getting its Teams and Office apps.

