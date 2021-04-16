The Google Chrome browser dropped support for FTP links with Chrome 88 in January this year, and if you had hoped to switch to Firefox for your File Transfer protocol fix, you will be unhappy to learn that Mozilla’s Firefox has just followed in their footsteps.

Mozilla has announced that Firefox 88 will drop support for FTP links, with the browser intending to pass the links on to external applications.

Google has earlier said this was an unencrypted protocol that few people used anymore.

Firefox’s FTP implementation is expected to be removed completely with Firefox 90, which is pencilled in for a June release.

“Most places where an extension may pass ‘ftp’ such as filters for proxy or webRequest should not result in an error, but the APIs will no longer handle requests of those types. To help offset this removal, ftp has been added to the list of supported protocol_handlers for browser extensions. This means that extensions will be able to prompt users to launch an FTP application to handle certain links,” wrote Mozilla add-ons community manager Caitlin Neiman.

The removal of FTP link support is already present in Firefox Nightly and Beta pre-release channels and will be disabled for all users with the release of Firefox 88 on April 19.

via XDA-Dev