Java is one of the most popular programming languages for web development, specifically for the server-side, and finding the right Java web development partner guarantees your project’s success. The core idea of Java and its associated technologies since Java’s initial market release in 1995 was for use in web development. Java has become a constant on the server-side, with the application scenarios being very different: from servlets, applet counterparts running on servers, to complex enterprise applications such as middleware, banking software, or large CMS solutions.

Working in a bespoke software development company focused on Java web development technologies, I see that more and more companies want to invest in fast, reliable, and secure web platforms. With its more than 25 years of impressive performance, Java fits these three criteria perfectly. It is exactly Java’s maturity that still makes it a top-ranking technology for web development in 2022. If you are looking for potential outsourcing partners that can code your new business idea, take a look at this step-by-step guide and learn what to look for in a Java web development provider.

Why Use Java Technologies?

The flexible, reliable, and high-performing Java programming language enables organizations to deploy web applications using JSPs and Servlets. Still, Java is also a good option for static web development and HTML websites that need to be enriched with dynamic content. Java technologies can also be used to create both commercial and open-source projects using various IDEs, such as IntelliJ Idea, Eclipse, BlueJ, and Netbeans, as well as many online IDE variants.

Primarily, Java is the top choice for enterprise software development mainly thanks to its powerful features that provide high performance, security, and reliability. In addition to performance, Java also makes applications more robust and easily scalable. According to Oracle, nearly 97% of all corporate servers run on Java. The higher security and faster performance of Java technologies have resulted in most enterprise applications being developed in Java. On the backend side, trusted container systems such as Docker, combined with lean microservices, allow relatively simple implementation of scalable, highly available software products. Now that you know why Java is always a good choice for your app’s server-side, let’s see…

Wanted: A Java web development company

Choosing a Java software outsourcing vendor can sometimes be a real challenge, especially when the market seems to be flooded with numerous IT service providers. However, being able to count on a reliable and experienced partner can be a critical factor in whether your next software development project will turn out to be a successful venture or a disappointment. These are the most influential aspects for you to consider:

Experience with Java Technologies

This one should be an obvious advantage but let’s look at the relevance of experience a little closer. Usually, field experience is one of the top criteria clients are looking for in a potential outsourcing company for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Java software developers with more than ten years of experience have gained enough expertise in Java technologies like Spring, Spring Boot, Eclipse JSF, JSP, Apache Kafka, etc., while working on other projects. Most importantly, they’ll have real success stories to showcase in their portfolio, and depending on your industry, you will get a good idea of what you can expect.

Java Certifications

Another crucial factor to keep in mind while shortlisting potential bespoke software development companies is Java certifications. Some of the most common ones include Oracle Certified Professional (OCP), and Oracle Certified Master (OCM), proving the knowledge and professional expertise of a developer. There are other certifications such as Spring Professional Certification, Project Management Professional Certification (PMP), Docker Certified Associate

and Azure Fundamentals (Microsoft) that can be an additional plus.

Standpoint on Security

After the Log4J vulnerability concerning remote code execution in Apache Logging Services went viral in December 2021, business expectations towards impeccable cybersecurity and security protocols have surged. Many cybersecurity experts have even defined this zero-day critical vulnerability as the biggest and most dangerous one in the last decade. In such time-sensitive situations, having the right Java tech partners assures that your software receives the necessary patches and disabling of affected features. Other internationally accredited certifications such as ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 for information security management can also guarantee that your future partner works implementing the highest security standards.

Client Testimonials

Client reviews and testimonials along with ratings on respectable websites such as Clutch or The Manifest can also reveal what you might expect from your partnership with a particular Java web development vendor. Make sure you go through all the testimonials on B2B research sites as combined with the testimonials your vendor of interest has selected for their own website.

Project Management Skills

Although this factor is at the bottom of our list, project management skills among Java development companies are of utmost importance. Luckily, most modern software development providers have adopted Agile methodologies such as Scrum because of the highly fluctuating market conditions of today’s business world. This situation demands increased flexibility in decision-making and potential plan changes along the way. Plus, frequent communication between the clients and developers is required to discuss the project’s progress. Therefore, any reputable Java software outsourcing company should be able to provide strong project management skills along with technical expertise. Such skills cover data-driven leadership, analytical thinking, risk management, effective communication, and appropriate time management.

Author Biography Aleksandrina Vasileva

Aleksandrina is a Content Creator at Dreamix, a custom software development company, and is keen on innovative technological solutions with a positive impact on our world. Her teaching background mixed with her interest in psychology drives her to share knowledge. She is an avid reader and enthusiastic blogger, always looking for the next inspiration.