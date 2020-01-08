Facebook is one of the few companies that roll out regular updates to their Windows 10 apps. The social media giant recently pushed an important update to its Messenger Desktop(Beta) app. Taking the app to Version 310.9.109.0, the update added an important new feature, which lets you send voice clips from the Messenger Desktop app.

As mentioned earlier, the new feature is only available to the Messenger Desktop Beta users. So, those who are using the regular Messenger Desktop won’t see the change at this moment. Nevertheless, it’ll be available to all Messenger Desktop app users on Windows 10 when it’s ready for the public release.

With Facebook Messenger Desktop(Beta), you’ll be able to:

Get notifications so you never miss a message

See when you have messages waiting for you with a live tile

Send photos, videos, GIFs and more

Bring your conversations to life with stickers

Know when people have seen your messages

Create groups for the people you message most—name them and set group photos

Forward messages or photos to people who weren’t in the conversation

Search for people and groups to quickly get back to them

Facebook recently made some interesting UI changes to its Messenger Desktop app. It’d added the Dark Mode, new icon, ability to send files, full-screen mode, updated emoticons, and more.

You can download and install Facebook’s Messenger Desktop(Beta) app from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via: ALumia