Dropbox releases new desktop app on the Microsoft Store

Dropbox, the cloud storage pioneer, has recently released its desktop beta app on the Microsoft Store. The Dropbox for Desktop integrates with core Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Using the app, you will be able to find files with content suggestions. Also, you can add folder descriptions and to-dos.

Key Features:

Optimized Uploads: Users can now transfer files to Dropbox from their desktops with significantly increased speed compared to web-based uploads.

Users can now transfer files to Dropbox from their desktops with significantly increased speed compared to web-based uploads. Desktop-Centric Access: The desktop folder offers convenient, centralized access to Dropbox content, simplifying file interaction.

The desktop folder offers convenient, centralized access to Dropbox content, simplifying file interaction. Storage Management: Dropbox continues to help users reclaim hard drive space by easily converting local files to “online-only” status, accessible within the Dropbox system.

Dropbox continues to help users reclaim hard drive space by easily converting local files to “online-only” status, accessible within the Dropbox system. Efficiency Boost: View upload progress and recent activity with the taskbar icon, streamlining workflow monitoring.

View upload progress and recent activity with the taskbar icon, streamlining workflow monitoring. Expanded Right-Click Functionality: File signing, sharing, version history, and other essential actions are now directly available via right-click menus, increasing efficiency.

Note: Windows 10 users will need to uninstall earlier Dropbox desktop applications before installing the updated version to ensure optimal performance.

If you don’t prefer Microsoft Store to install the Dropbox app, you can download and install it using the below links:

Download Dropbox beta for Windows: