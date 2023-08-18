You can download GIMP on Windows for ARM now

GIMP on Windows for ARM devices is finally here. As announced in a new blog post, the popular open-source image editing software was released on August 13, 2023, as an experimental build.

The new build is based on GIMP 2.10.34 and is automatically detected by the universal installer. It is not as widely tested as the other supported platforms, but the developers are hoping to get more feedback from users to help improve it.

Though, in order to fully support Windows on ARM, the GIMP project needs to set up a machine with Windows on ARM in their continuous integration platform. This would allow them to discover and fix issues more quickly, as well as automate builds more transparently.

“Aside from reports and patches, we really need to set up a Windows/ARM machine in our continuous integration platform. Indeed this is considered a blocker and may be cause for abandoning the experimentation when we release GIMP 3 since we don’t want to backtrack and get back to manual builds done by a single contributor on their personal machine for the 3.0 series,” the announcement reads.

GIMP on Windows for ARM can be downloaded on the GIMP website. The software itself is available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

