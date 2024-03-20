DeepSwap vs Faceswap: Which One To Use in 2024?

A decent DeepSwap vs Faceswap comparison can help you decide which tool is better for your use case. Although their primary purpose is the same, you should consider several crucial differences.

I’ve used both and compared them to help others in their dilemma. I’ll cover all you need to know about their features, ease of use, and pricing.

Let’s start by seeing the difference in the final result:

I generated all of the faces in this comparison article with ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com.

DeepSwap vs Faceswap – Features

DeepSwap’s main feature is face and video editing. All you have to do is upload the file you plan to work on.

Here are the file requirements:

Photo (Maximum 10MB)

GIF (Maximum 15MB)

Video (Maximum 500MB or 10 minutes).

Once it analyzes your file (lasts a few seconds), you can proceed by adding more files. These should contain a new face you want to add to the original one.

Moreover, the editor allows you to select any of the previously used faces. This feature is neat if you want to add the same face to multiple photos or videos.

There are two models you can use:

ShapeKeeper (Transforms face but keeps the shape)

ShapeTransformer (Transforms face and shape).

The ShapeTransformer is still in the beta phase, so if you want more reliable results, I recommend using ShapeKeeper.

DeepSwap also offers a few additional tools you can use to manipulate your photos and videos:

Background eraser

Image enchanter

Image cartoonizer.

These work well and are a bonus, considering that Faceswap doesn’t have them.

Check out more features and details about DeepSwap.

Faceswap is an app you need to download and install on your PC.

It includes three main features:

Extracting

Training

Converting.

When combined, they represent the foundation for face swapping. In DeepSwap, they’re put together for a smoother user experience.

Extracting allows you to add images or videos that will be processed using the selected model. After a somewhat lengthy process, you’ll get faces as an output. You must manually delete damaged face files if you want good results later.

The next step is to Train the model. Here, you can add references and original faces (that you previously extracted and cleaned.) The process can take anywhere from 24 hours to over a week!

Additionally, training the data in Faceswap takes a lot of effort. The minimum number of images you must submit is 25. For decent results, you’ll have to provide at least 500.

All in all, the process is lengthy and requires extensive technical knowledge.

Here’s one more comparison between DeepSwap and Faceswap results:

Ease of Use and User Interface

DeepSwap has an intuitive dashboard from which you can use all the features.

However, initially, I had some challenges navigating the process. The system allowed me to upload a new image while the existing one was still being processed.

The correct way to do it is to upload an image, wait for AI processing, and then add more references.

Besides this, I successfully created several face swaps without any issues. Furthermore, the response time was great, especially considering this process requires a lot of hardware power.

The My Creations section also categorized them into Images, Videos, and GIFs.

However, if you’re just getting started with AI face swapping, you won’t like Faceswap’s installation.

First, you’ll need to download the installation package, which should include all dependencies.

The problems begin if you have older versions of some dependencies already installed. The worst scenario is if the installation process is interrupted.

However, the big community around this open-source software provides support.

I didn’t experience issues, and the installation took nearly 1 hour.

Moreover, the UI looks very old-school. It doesn’t match the current styling wave of online AI tools.

Reminder: Faceswap is meant to be used by advanced users. This also means handling a lot of errors and problems on the go. Different detectors, aligners, and other settings can help you get excellent results. The cost is, of course, time and hardware resources you have to put in.

I’ve used a male and female face as references for the final comparison. This is what I got:

Pricing

Another significant difference between DeepSwap and Faceswap is pricing.

DeepSwap is a paid online tool you can use from your browser or mobile app. There are no free plans.

DeepSwap Premium costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Users who are subscribing for the first time get 50% off. You can use DeepSwap for $9.99 for the first month or $49.99 for the first year.

Available payment methods are:

PayPal

Debit or Credit card

Cryptocurrencies (USDC and USDT).

There’s also an option to use DeepSwap API. You’ll have to contact the sales team for the pricing.

Faceswap is an open-source software that you can run only on your PC and doesn’t require a subscription. (Remember that you need a pricey PC and additional costs for electricity to run it.)

Head-to-head Comparison

Here’s a convenient table to get a better overview of both tools:

DeepSwap Faceswap Free plan No Yes, it’s open-source Beginner-friendly Yes, with an intuitive interface No, it requires learning Processing time Less than a minute 12 – 48 hours* Custom model training No Yes Cloud computing Yes, you don’t need a powerful PC No, the tool uses your hardware Video support Yes Yes Mobile version Yes (iOS and Android)** No Minimum images to submit 2 25 Additional features Yes (Background, Enhance and Cartoonize) No

*The processing time on Faceswap includes the model training time, which is a necessary step.

**The DeepSwap mobile app might be unavailable in some countries.

DeepSwap vs Faceswap – Verdict

Ultimately, the DeepSwap vs Faceswap comparison ends with the question of your use case. If you’re an average user and occasionally want to change faces on images or videos, use DeepSwap. It offers a simple user interface and all of the necessary features.

However, Faceswap might be worth setting up if you’re seriously into this. Although you need a powerful computer to run it, you claim complete control over the process and the data.

Summary: DeepSwap is an excellent choice for quickly swapping faces on images or videos. Faceswap is for technically more advanced users with powerful machines capable of running it.