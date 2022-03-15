Samsung 85″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV has a huge screen for outstanding visual performance and a perfectly engineered sound system for rich audio. If those things are not enough to entice you, maybe its $700 discount on Best Buy would.

One of the main attractions of the Samsung Q70A is its 85-inch wide display that is designed to perform in the best way possible regardless of the scene being shown. The magic starts with the Quantum HDR and 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that work together to enhance the color on the screen and help the colors stay true regardless of the scene’s brightness. The delivery of these colors is further improved with Samsung Q70A’s dual-LED system with dedicated warm and cool LED backlighting, ensuring dynamic contrast delivery.

As for the audio, Samsung Q70A boasts the Object Tracking Sound Lite feature for dynamic spatial audio. It analyses the input and content and optimizes and sends the sounds to the relevant speakers in your TV, allowing the sound to move with the action. In addition, it comes with an Active Voice Amplifier, which is a real-time noise intelligence that detects disturbances and enhances on-screen voices to deliver each bit of dialogue, loud and clear.

Samsung Q70A is also armed with the Quantum Processor 4K that uses a machine-based learning AI to transform what you watch into stunning 4K. Add to that is the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and its 120HZ refresh rate that both give you the ultimate in-home entertainment experience with exceptional motion enhancements. Combining these features simply means virtually no motion blur on-screen and incredibly low lag rates. Pictures refresh quicker, and action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. This makes it an ideal screen for gamers, especially with the integration of the FreeSync Premium Pro. Through this, you’ll enjoy games with less lag, tearing, and stuttering. Even more, it has the Super Ultrawide GameView for expanding your view with multiple aspect ratios and the Game Bar for fast access to your game settings.

On the other hand, Samsung Q70A can serve as your central smart system for your other smart devices at home. You can control your TV with just your voice through its built-in voice assistants like Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Change the channel, play music, control smart home devices, and more. Do everything while sitting comfortably on your sofa.

Most of all, it will undoubtedly complement all kinds of home theater arrangements, thanks to its sleek and slim minimalist build and style. The edge of the unit is seamless, allowing a clutter-free look.