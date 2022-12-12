Deal Alert: Google Pixel 7 Pro gets cheaper at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro launched a couple of months ago alongside the regular Pixel 7. While it is unusual for an almost two-month-old smartphone to get catchy discounts, Google Pixel 7 Pro is gotten cheaper at Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is now available at $749, which is $150 cheaper than its original price of $899. The discount is available on all three models — 128GB/256GB/512GB. Also, all three color variants are part of the offer, meaning you can buy Hazel/ Obsidian/ Snow.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Tensor G2 processor coupled with Titan M2 security chips. The smartphone features a polished aluminum frame. It also features a 6.7 inches LTPO AMOLED display panel with a screen refresh rate reaching up to 120 Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro has several variants: 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, and 512GB/12GB RAM.

Talking about the cameras, it comes with a triple camera system, which includes 50 MP wide, 48 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses. It also has a 10.8 MP selfie camera.

It has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with support for wireless and reverses wireless charging. Google says that the fast charging technology used in Pixel 7 Pro can charge the battery 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

You can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.