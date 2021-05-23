Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 with 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1034

by Pradeep

 

Dell XPS 13 9305

If you are looking for an Apple M1 MacBook Air alternative, check out this deal from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD is available for just $1034 with coupon code WEEKEND10. For this price tag, you will get 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge Touch Display.

The XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together. Inspired by the aerospace industry, the carbon fiber palm rest allows for maximum strength and minimal weight. Corning Gorilla Glass 4  is strong, as well as impact and scratch resistant.

Find the deal here at Dell.com.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

DISCLOSURE: We may earn a commission when you use one of our coupons/links to make a purchase.

Related
Comments