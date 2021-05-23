Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 with 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1034

If you are looking for an Apple M1 MacBook Air alternative, check out this deal from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD is available for just $1034 with coupon code WEEKEND10. For this price tag, you will get 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge Touch Display.

The XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together. Inspired by the aerospace industry, the carbon fiber palm rest allows for maximum strength and minimal weight. Corning Gorilla Glass 4 is strong, as well as impact and scratch resistant.

Find the deal here at Dell.com.