Microsoft announces Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides for frontline workers

Microsoft announces today that its latest Copilot AI assistant tool is coming to Dynamics 365 Guides. So, the good news for frontline workers, is that this tool can overlay instructions onto the real world so you can see what to do without having to look away from your work.

“Mixed reality together with AI presents a human-first interface that promises to transform real-world operations. Now, Copilot can assist industrial workers in real-time with speech and holograms,” says Microsoft in the official announcement.

It’s like Copilot in Windows but for more technical uses. It can be used to train new technicians, diagnose and fix equipment problems, and document work, and it’s friendly with HoloLens devices.

Copilot then uses natural language and human gestures to interact with workers, and it can access information from a variety of sources, including technical documentation, service records, and training content.

But, what can it actually do? Well, Microsoft describes in its presentation that you can ask questions about things you see — whether it’s simple or complex questions — and Copilot will show you the answers. 3D models and spatial maps allow Copilot to identify what the worker is looking at and then project a hologram to show instructions.

It can also create mixed-reality content and guide workers through step-by-step procedures using speech, text, or holograms thanks to Azure OpenAI Service.