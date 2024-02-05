Copilot for Microsoft 365 now available as part of Copilot in Windows

Copilot in Windows offers centralized generative AI assistance to your users right from the Windows desktop. It appears as a side bar docked on the Windows desktop and allows users to perform common tasks in Windows like changing Windows settings to searching for information on the web. Last month, Microsoft announced that Copilot for Microsoft 365 will be directly integrated into Copilot in Windows allowing users to get things done based on their Microsoft 365 data. Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of the new Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience in the Windows sidebar.

Windows users can toggle between “Work” and “Web” options to either use the capabilities of Copilot for Microsoft 365 or Copilot with commercial data protection (formerly known as Bing Chat Enterprise).

When “Work” toggle is enabled, users can enjoy Microsoft 365 Graph-grounded (using data such as user documents, emails, calendar, chats, meetings, and contacts) chat capabilities inside Copilot in Windows. This feature will be available for users who have Copilot for Microsoft 365 license and Copilot for Windows enabled. And without saying, prompts, responses, and data accessed through Microsoft Graph will not be used to train foundational LLMs.

Copilot with commercial data protection is available, at no additional cost, for the following licenses:

Microsoft 365 E3 or E5

Microsoft 365 F3

Microsoft 365 A1, A3, or A5 Copilot with commercial data protection is limited to faculty and higher education students over 18 years of age

Office 365 A1, A3, or A5 Copilot with commercial data protection is limited to faculty and higher education students over 18 years of age

Microsoft 365 Business Standard

Microsoft 365 Business Premium

