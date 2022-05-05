Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: May 3 to 12 Lineup

Attention, Xbox Game Pass players! Here are the new games to expect from Game Pass this May 5 up to May 12. Also, enjoy three games under Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks that can make your week more exciting! Let’s get rollin’!

NBA 2K22

May 3 (Cloud and Console)

Basketball fans will be delighted to try the NBA 2K22, which offers unrivaled gaming experiences. Challenge genuine teams and players in real NBA and WNBA environments, formulate your team with the best basketball stars and legends in MyTeam, track your progress in MyCareer, and challenge yourself in MyGM and MyLeague. It is your ultimate basketball arena in Xbox.

Loot River

May 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

You have a series of procedurally generated labyrinths to explore in this dungeon crawling action roguelike game. Loot, level up, strategize, use spells, die, and wake up anew. Do all of them as you fight bestial abominations along the way. Available on day one with Game Pass.

Trek to Yomi

May 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Trek to Yomi is a story-rich game featuring the young swordsman Hiroki, who made a promise to his dying Master to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. After failing his sworn duty, Hiroki will take his journey back to life and try to make things right.

Citizen Sleeper

May 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

You are an escaped worker washed-up on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society, and there is only one way to go: change your future. Explore the station, choose your friends, and escape the dystopian megacorporation that has a “planned obsolescence” for your body. Available on day one with Game Pass.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

May 10 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A supposed-to-be fun trip to the Jabberwock Island turned into a nightmare as you and your classmates ended up trapped in the place. To escape, you made a deal with the headmaster to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Will you survive?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

May 10 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Set on the continent of Allraan in a small mining town called New Neveah, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will put the players to a battle against the evil Galdean Empire. Explore the place, meet other characters and befriend them, collect tools and resources, and try your best to help the town and defeat the forces of evil.

This War of Mine: Final Cut

May 10 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Will you survive a world ruled by war? Be a part of a civilian group exploring the city with limited supplies while evading the dangers posed by snipers, hostiles, and the war itself.

NHL 22

May 12 (Console) EA Play

For hockey fans and enthusiasts, Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play offer NHL 22, which can give you a realistic experience of the game. Experience the fun in the ice rink as you collect NHL 22 rewards, including World of Chel gear sets and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

For Honor: Warmonger Hero (May 3)

It is the time to unleash the elegant yet deadly Warmonger hero. Use the character to start a new Age of Tyranny by preying on the weak and taking down all of your enemies hindering your objective.

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade (May 3)

In this upgrade, players will be enjoying four characters, four abilities, four customization sets, four emotes, 200 stars, and so much more.

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Gungoose Bundle (May 4)

Start the Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves through four 2XP Boosts, four Challenge Swaps, and the exclusive “Pass Tense” Gungoose Vehicle Coating!