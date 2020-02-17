In November 2019 Microsoft released a new Office app on the Google Play Store for Android users. The beta app named Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more combined all the popular and powerful Office tools such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single monolithic application.

Today the app has become available to all Android users.

The app will let you create, edit documents and will also let you store them in the cloud or on your Android smartphone. You’ll be able to collaborate with others to jointly work on documents. Further, it has Sticky Notes integration, which will help you quickly jot down notes without switching to the Sticky Notes app.

To be able to create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents and sign PDFs using a finger are other important features that a lot of users will find useful.

The idea of a single app that provides all the important Office tools is not new, however. Back in the days when Windows Phone was a thing, Office Hub app offered access to Word and OneNote documents, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. Needless to say, the new beta app on Android is more powerful than almost a decade old Office Hub.

Key Features

Create, edit, and work together on documents with others in real-time.

Store and access documents in the cloud or on your device.

Easily access recent and frequently used Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in the cloud or on your device.

Search for documents stored in the cloud, on your phone, or across your organization (if using a work account).

Uniquely mobile ways that make document creation easier:

Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.

Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.

Let PowerPoint help you design a presentation by simply selecting the pictures you want to use from your phone.

Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app. Quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built Actions: Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.

Sign PDFs using your finger.

Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.

Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.

Scan QR codes to open files and links.

You can download the new Office app from the link, or you can head over to Google Play Store.

Via AndroidPolice