Google is working on a new feature that will allow Chromebooks to provide a mobile hotspot for other devices. According to 9To5Google, the work for the update has just started, but it will build on the current capabilities of some Chromebooks with mobile data.

Laptops are made to liberate us from the weight of bulky desktop computers. However, the portability of laptops is limited due to their connectivity needs. Google tried to resolve that by introducing some Chromebook models with mobile data capabilities, allowing you to stay connected to the web wherever you are. However, given this feature that is also available in phones comes with a complimentary hotspot capability, it is a surprise that Chromebooks are still incapable of it. Google is planning to change that with this newly commenced project for the Chromebook update.

Website 9To5Google spotted it on the web-based code review system of Chromium Gerrit, which Google developers use to review updates. The feature will be available to Chromebooks with mobile data capabilities and can be activated through chrome://flags. Other than those things, no further details are revealed, including whether or not it would have a dedicated shortcut widget for easy access or how much data would the Chromebook provide to other devices connected.

It will be an exciting update to expect from Chromebooks as it will further strengthen the portability section of the device. With this ability to share data from a device with a much bigger battery life, users can expect a longer connectivity time compared to using phones for data sharing. Lastly, this new feature will make Chromebooks more versatile that, hopefully, could make them more attractive for those who need a usable laptop even without the presence of WiFi around the place.