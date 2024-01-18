Can X end YouTube's dominance as Mr. Beast releases exclusively on X

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

YouTuber Mr. Beast has uploaded his first full video directly to Elon Musk’s X platform. The 16-minute video, titled “$1 vs $100,000,000 Car,” features Mr. Beast exploring various cars at different price points, including a Tesla Model X and a $200,000 Lamborghini.

Beyond the content, this upload significantly impacts creator monetization and platform competition. Mr. Beast has openly stated his intention to test X’s ad revenue potential, comparing it to YouTube’s established model.

X offers a unique creator monetization program with a rumored revenue split that favors creators more than YouTube’s standard 60/40 model. This has sparked discussion about potential shifts in the online video landscape, with some speculating that X could seriously challenge YouTube’s dominance.

$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!



I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week ?? pic.twitter.com/amSSmddFht — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2024

It’s important to note that Mr. Beast’s upload, while significant, should not be interpreted as a definitive indicator of platform migration or user behavior changes. It is an individual experiment focused on monetization opportunities, and its broader impact remains to be seen.

On the other hand, YouTube has lately been criticized because the website has slowed down when the AdBlocks are running. Users shared their experiences with YouTube’s seemingly intentional slowdown. One user commented, “And I thought there was something wrong with my internet connection!” Others chimed in, describing how the sluggishness impacted the entire website, making it difficult to even type comments.

Ultimately, the online video landscape is dynamic and multifaceted. Mr. Beast’s X upload is a noteworthy but one event within a larger picture.

