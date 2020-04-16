Celebrate the coming of the new Xbox Series X console with a new set of 4K premium wallpapers from Microsoft, free from the Microsoft Store.

Titled simply X Box Series X, the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Customize your desktop with stunning images of the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console ever. These 16 premium, 4k images are free for Windows 10.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

Find the collection in the Microsoft Store here.

Via WalkingCat