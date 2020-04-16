Celebrate the coming of the new Xbox Series X console with a new set of 4K premium wallpapers from Microsoft, free from the  Microsoft Store.

Titled simply X Box Series X, the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Customize your desktop with stunning images of the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console ever. These 16 premium, 4k images are free for Windows 10.

Gallery
Bring a bit of Xbox to your desktop with this free 4K Xbox Series X Windows 10 wallpaper pack 1 Bring a bit of Xbox to your desktop with this free 4K Xbox Series X Windows 10 wallpaper pack 2 Bring a bit of Xbox to your desktop with this free 4K Xbox Series X Windows 10 wallpaper pack 3 Bring a bit of Xbox to your desktop with this free 4K Xbox Series X Windows 10 wallpaper pack 4 Bring a bit of Xbox to your desktop with this free 4K Xbox Series X Windows 10 wallpaper pack 5

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

Find the collection in the Microsoft Store here.

Via WalkingCat

