Following the massive news that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Bobby Kotick’s position at the company has been scrutinised, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be around for long.

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Bobby Kotick’s days at Activision Blizzard are numbered, as the Wall Street Journal’s sources claim that Kotick will depart from the company once the takeover is finished, which is expected to be by June 2023.

Until the deal is closed, Kotick will keep his position as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. Once Kotick does finally leave it’s believed that he will leave with one hell of a golden parachute, with up to $290 million potentially being paid out to the disgraced CEO.

Throughout this transitionary period, Kotick and his team will reportedly “maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a press release. “Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.”

In case you’ve missed the controversy Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in, Bobby Kotick has become quite disliked, to say the least, due to his knowledge and enabling of the “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture” at the company as CEO.

Kotick reportedly even protected now-former employee Dan Bunting after he was recommended to be fired following an internal investigation in 2019, in which he was accused of sexually harassing a female employee.

Calls for Kotick’s resignation and change at Activision Blizzard have been numerous and loud from across the games industry. While we may be getting what we want, we can’t help but feel it’s a touch hollow thanks to the size of that golden parachute, even if it is better late than never.