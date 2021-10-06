Samsung has released its Bixby app to the Microsoft Store. Unusually the app is available for all Windows 10 users, though Samsung says Bixby is optimized for Samsung Galaxy Book products and that there may be restrictions on use or on some features when used devices from other OEMs.

The app features:

You can run apps on your PC using Voice wake-up.

You can easily open the complex settings screen with your voice.

You can check the weather information with Voice wake-up.

You can search for files and images using your voice.

You can check the current time of different locations in the world.

You can control devices that are already registered in SmartThings with your voice.

The app is designed for the Galaxy Book series released from May 2021 onwards (Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G) and requires Windows 10 21H1 or higher.

Find it in the Store here.

