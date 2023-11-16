Bing hails GPT-4 to bring Generative AI Captions that let you surf the web more efficiently

Microsoft Bing unveils Generative AI Captions, an innovative feature that automatically creates concise and informative summaries of web pages, enhancing search results efficient thanks to the latest tech.

Powered by the latest GPT-4, which also now has its own “Turbo” model that supports 128k tokens, Bing can now analyze search queries to extract key insights from web pages.

These captions will then go beyond traditional descriptions to provide users with a deeper understanding of the content and enable them to quickly identify the websites they are seeking.

It’s simply more than just simply skimming through and scanning the web with our bare eyes to check the keywords we’re looking for.

“We believe that Generative AI Captions will revolutionize the way people explore the web. We invite you to enjoy this exciting new feature and discover its potential for your site and your users,” says Microsoft in the official announcement.

Website owners can also easily opt out of having Generative AI Captions created for their site using the NOCACHE or NOARCHIVE tags.

Additionally, Bing Chat tags and MAXSNIPPET and NOSNIPPET metatags provide further control over how Generative AI Captions interact with website content.