Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites - Top 10 Services

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The best reverse phone lookup sites make it easy to research and identify unknown phone numbers.

If you’ve been receiving constant spammy phone calls and text messages, you can easily look up the suspicious phone numbers on these sites. You can call them a digital phone book.

You can find information such as names, phone carriers, network providers, email addresses, contact addresses, and more.

However, it can be tricky to find a phone lookup site with impressive features and stay within your budget. Read on to find the top 10 options for when you need to research unknown calls.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites for 2024

Here are 10 websites that stand out from the rest:

Intelius: Best for unlimited reverse phone lookup reports

BeenVerified: Overall best reverse phone lookup service

Truecaller: Reveals Caller ID for free

Spokeo: Best for name or email searches

Zabasearch: Best for affordable reverse phone lookups

Whitepages: Best for professional background checks

PeopleLooker: Access to a vast database of public records

SpyDialer: Best for free people search by phone number

Truthfinder: Affordable search option

PeopleFinders: Excellent reverse phone lookup feature

1. Intelius

Intelius is a background check website with a range of features that can help you discover valuable information about your persons of interest. This includes their addresses, phone numbers, marriage and divorce records, and many more details.

With Intelius, you can access a person’s criminal or traffic records. The website operates a database that pulls information from federal, state, and county court archives.

Its reverse phone lookup feature enables you to quickly find out who has been sending you spam messages. Within seconds, you can get useful information about an individual using their phone number.

This allows you to identify the unknown callers and ascertain if they’re spammers, scammers, or someone you know.

There’s also the people search feature that allows you to further narrow down the search results with additional information about your target. It could be their email address, last known home address, or educational qualification.

It offers these excellent features due to its massive database of 20 billion records across the United States.

Pricing

Intelius is a pay-as-you-use service. This means that you pay for each check or search option available on the website. However, its price tags for different search options are relatively expensive.

On the brighter side, it allows easy cancellation of any search plan provided you aren’t happy with the results. Alongside this, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Still, some users have complained about outdated or incomplete data.

Conclusively, Intelius is an excellent background check service if you require a lot of information about your target, compiled into a single sheet.

2. BeenVerified

BeenVerified is an efficient reverse phone lookup site that allows you to gather information about people via the available public records online.

It operates a massive database including email and residential addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, and many others.

Also, you can search for an individual using their phone number. You’ll get relevant information about them including their address, name, and other important personal details.

BeenVerified has both a web browser and a mobile app with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. It presents you with a comprehensive report, all in a single sheet.

Pricing

BeenVerified operates as a pay-as-you-use service, meaning it charges a fee for every search carried out on its platform. It doesn’t have a fixed price for a monthly subscription.

However, you can enjoy a 7-day trial for $1 so you can test the service and decide if it interests you.

3. Truecaller

Truecaller functions as a caller identification app and doubles as a spam blocker.

It’s widely known and has a massive user database. It identifies any incoming calls, allowing you access to on-the-spot information about the caller. Interestingly, you don’t need to have the contact on your device before you gain information.

Truecaller has many impressive features. The one that interests me is spam-blocking.

With this feature, other users have the opportunity to identify and tag a number as spam on their devices. All you need to do on your end is activate this option. Once it’s activated, it filters off the numbers that have been flagged by other users as spam.

With this, you can control who calls you and what calls you answer.

Pricing

Truecaller offers both free and paid versions. The free plan comes with basic features that are enough for regular users. However, Premium comes with added functionalities.

They include contact requests, uninterrupted usage, and most importantly, the who viewed my profile feature.

It allows you to stay aware of potential stalkers as it shows you who looked up your profile and when.

Although the pricing may differ based on country, region, and location, it starts at $10.99 per month. You also get to enjoy yearly payment discounts.

4. Spokeo

Spokeo is a detailed people search and background check platform.

It gathers relevant information from different sources from a vast database of 12 billion+ public records. This info includes social media profiles, social and marital status, criminal records, court and judicial records, sex offenders list, assets and wealth, and so on.

Also, Spokeo has a feature that performs dark web searches.

It reveals and provides insight into a person’s hidden posts and social media accounts. This allows you to reveal a person’s true identity.

This phone reverse lookup site has other features for non-commercial background searches, both basic and advanced.

Over time, Spokeo has gained the approval of many users and this is due to the accuracy of the reports. Owing to this, it has proven effective in helping individuals reconnect with their long-lost friends and families.

However, this doesn’t mean that some reports can’t be inaccurate.

Pricing

Spokeo offers both free and paid versions. The free plan allows basic search and generates reports while you can enjoy a 7-day trial for $0.95.

Its premium plans however range from $14.95 to $69.95. The monthly plan costs $19.95, and that buys you 100 monthly searches. The 3-month plan sums up to $44.85 (charged at $14.95/month), also offering 100 searches. The professional plan costs $69.95 monthly and allows users to perform 500 searches.

5. Zabasearch

Zabasearch is a background check service that provides the reverse phone lookup function. It allows its users access to information about the identity of the person behind a phone number.

It gets its information from different sources including public records and online sources, before compiling it into a single sheet as the search report.

However, there might be some issues like inaccuracies in the reports, due to the online sources or outdated information.

Additionally, it has an intuitive and user-friendly interface which means both beginners and tech-savvy users will have a seamless experience navigating the dashboard.

Pricing

Zabasearch doesn’t require payment to access its basic search services as it’s entirely free. This includes the reverse phone lookup service. Therefore, you only need to input the phone number into the search bar and the owner’s name will pop up.

6. Whitepages

As a background check service, Whitepages allows users to search for a person with either their names, phone numbers, or email addresses via the public records available online.

As a reverse phone lookup service, it helps you reveal a person’s identity using their phone numbers.

Moreover, it has one of the most detailed databases numbering over 300 million records across the US.

Regardless of these outstanding features, it has a few cons which include occasionally inaccurate information.

However, Whitepages has a user-friendly interface that aids in easy navigation.

Alongside the web browser, there’s a mobile app with the same features. With this, you can enjoy the service either on the go or on your PC.

Pricing

There are both paid and free versions.

The paid plan costs anywhere from $4.99 to $29.99 per month and comes with extra features like reverse address lookup, comprehensive background checks, and lots more.

Going by the premium features, its subscription plans are relatively expensive.

7. PeopleLooker

PeopleLooker is a comprehensive background check service with lots of features like people search, reverse address lookup, reverse phone lookup, and others.

It provides users with a fast, detailed, and concise report, devoid of outdated or inaccurate information. Little wonder it’s one of the best people search services available in recent times.

The platform has access to a vast and diverse database of information across lots of public records including criminal records, marriage and divorce records, contact information, social media accounts, etc.

PeopleLooker has an easy-to-navigate and intuitive website interface. This makes it easy to access search features on the website and get fast results.

Moreover, it includes a well-designed mobile app version with a modern and organized dashboard.

Pricing

This service offers monthly, six-month, and annual subscriptions, with the annual plan being the cheapest.

Each subscription grants users access to the same features and types of searches available on the website.

The basic membership package costs $18.28 per month for a six-month plan. It comes with unlimited search and reports while the premium membership costs $22.86 per month.

With the premium membership, you get more in-depth research and information compiled into a sheet.

However, there are complaints regarding the consistency and accuracy of the reports generated by this service.

8. SpyDialer

SpyDialer is a popular phone lookup site that allows you to search for a phone number and reveal the caller’s identity. This information includes their name, contact address, and many other details.

The website excels in ease of use. The interface is intuitive and simple. The dashboard houses a clear design and presentation of search results.

Pricing

SpyDialer offers a free reverse phone lookup service. You can just input the phone number in the search bar without making any payment or adding your payment information at sign-up.

However, the information you get is limited. Also, there’s the option of subscribing to a premium package with more thorough info.

This is because it has access to more comprehensive records like criminal records.

Still, the accuracy of the information can’t be established based on the reviews of some users available online. You can choose either the free plan to access the surface data or the premium plan for more in-depth reports.

9. TruthFinder

TruthFinder is a people search and background check service that allows users to find information about an individual using their names, phone numbers, email addresses, and residential addresses. Simply put, you can run background checks about a person with very little available data.

Its database of over 350 million records contains an extensive pool of legitimate information which includes addresses, phone numbers, criminal records, home addresses, and social media profiles.

Also, it has access to a range of public records which includes social status, marital status, criminal and sex offender records, and more. All of these are carefully searched through to find relevant and required information about a particular person.

The platform offers multiple search options. They include people search, email address search, reverse phone number lookup, and many more.

Moreover, you only need to copy the number from your dialer and input it into the website’s search bar. It’ll provide you with the relevant information you need to know about the caller.

TruthFinder has a user-friendly interface that’s easy to navigate. There are no hidden tabs on the website as you can access all the features right from the dashboard.

Pricing

It has a relatively affordable subscription plan that stands at $5 per month.

Conclusively, TruthFinder is affordable and provides detailed information from both public records and social media profiles.

10. PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders is a popular background check service with a specialization in reverse phone lookups. Being in business for over 2 decades, this service can grant you detailed information about a phone number.

By inputting the phone number into the search bar, you’ll find details that include the owner’s name and home address both past and present. Also, you have access to information like criminal records and history of arrests if any.

PeopleFinders’ database of 120 billion records helps reveal the identity of any mystery caller including the type of phone they use.

The platform has a user-friendly interface that allows for an uninterrupted search process and fast result generation in minutes. This way, you can spend less time looking for your long-lost friend or family online.

Pricing

You can use the free trial option before committing long-term to a paid subscription plan.

With this, you can run several searches, and get adequate and comprehensive details about a phone number, although limited, without paying a dime.

PeopleFinders offers two types of paid subscriptions: Membership and Premium Membership. They cost $24.95 and $29.95 per month respectively.

What Can You Find from a Reverse Phone Lookup?

There are several things you can find out from a reverse phone lookup.

Name and address of the owner of the phone number. With this information, you can search for the name on any social media platform, check through, and see if there are any recognizable persons.

The geographical location and area code of the location where the phone is registered or the one associated with the number.

The phone carrier or network provider.

Social media profiles, criminal records, and other accessible information.

Phone type. It can show whether the number is a mobile number, a landline, VoIP, and the type of cell phone.

Additional contact information, like alternative phone numbers, email addresses, and other details.

Spam or scam indicators. Some reverse phone lookup services have a spam identification feature. This immediately flags a number as a scam or spam once the call enters your phone.

How I Tested and Ranked the Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites?

For the sites that made this list, I considered a list of factors such as:

Size of Records Database

I considered the size of each reverse phone lookup site’s records database. This is because the size will determine the accuracy and relevance of search results. I reviewed over 25 websites, and the 10 listed in this article have the largest records databases.

Quality of Results

I performed a series of searches for people I know to test the relevance and accuracy of each site’s data results. Since this is one of the qualities people want when they pay for a website’s subscription, it’s an important factor to consider.

Ease of Use

I found that all the reverse phone lookup sites I included in this list have simple, easy-to-use, and well-organized interfaces. This factor influences the overall enjoyable user experience.

Also, the reports generated are well organized and compiled. This makes it easy for users to read through the report and comprehend it.

Customer Reviews

All the reverse phone lookup sites that made this list have above-average positive reviews. Real customer feedback is vital when deciding on a service.

Pricing

Some sites offer strictly paid subscriptions which can be expensive.

However, this list balances both free and paid reverse phone lookup sites so you can choose the one that suits your budget.

Still, it’s important to note that free reports won’t be as detailed and comprehensive as the premium ones.

Features

Using a reverse phone lookup service has gone beyond revealing the name associated with a phone number. The websites mentioned in this article all have impressive features alongside the reverse phone lookup service.

Some of them include people search, email address search, phone search, dark web search, and lots more.

Service Size of database Quality of results Ease of use Customer reviews Pricing Features Intelius 20 billion 9.0 9.7 Excellent Pay-as-you-use Excellent BeenVerified 1 billion+ 9.0 9.6 Excellent Pay-as-you-use Excellent Truecaller 368 million+ 9.0 9.8 Excellent Free Excellent Spokeo 12 billion+ 9.0 9.8 Excellent $19.95/month Excellent Zabasearch 100 million+ 6.0 8.0 Good Free Good Whitepages 300 million 8.0 9.5 Great $4.99/month Great Peoplelooker 100 million+ 6.0 9.0 Good $18.28/month Good SpyDialer 100 million+ 6.5 8.0 Good Free Good TruthFinder 350 million 7.5 8.0 Great $5/month Great PeopleFinders 120 billion 9.0 9.7 Excellent $24.95/month Excellent

Wrap Up

Overall, you can choose from many available reverse phone lookup sites. Some even offer free reports, albeit limited. Moreover, most of these platforms are equipped with other tools for background searches. So, if you need to look into someone’s identity besides their phone number, you’re in luck!

FAQ

Is there a free reverse phone lookup service?

Yes, there are free reverse phone lookup services such as Truecaller and SpyDialer.

However, you should be informed that the quality and accuracy of the information you can find on these websites may be below average. They don’t have the required technical tools to conduct proper and in-depth research.

Also, these free websites may sell your personal information or load the dashboard with tons of ads to interrupt your search session.

What is the most accurate reverse cell phone lookup?

Intelius and PeopleFinders have the most accurate cell phone lookup tools. Both stand out for the size of their databases. Still, all the services listed and explained in this article are guaranteed to provide you with a remarkable search experience, with accurate information.

Are there any legit reverse phone lookups?

Yes, there are numerous legitimate reverse phone lookup services. This is because they have access to a range of public records which involves court or judicial records.

The websites mentioned above are all legit.

How can I find out who a phone number belongs to for free?

The best way to find out who a phone number belongs to for free is to use a service like Truecaller.

All you need to do is input the phone number into the platform’s search bar. This will provide you with the necessary information about the caller completely free of charge.

For more information about Truecaller and the best reverse phone lookup sites, check out the rest of this article.